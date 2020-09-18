New Delhi: Several states have decided to reopen schools from September 21 for classed 9 to 12 students, in line with the government ‘Unlock 4’ guidelines. However, in Uttar Pradesh, one of the BJP-ruled states, schools and other education institutions are likely to remain shut this month due to rising number of COVID-19 cases. Also Read - World Champion PV Sindhu Withdraws From Denmark Open 2020

Speaking to reporters, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma asserted that chances of the partial reopening of schools from September 21 amid pandemic were “very bleak”. He stated that the administration can not compromise withe the safety of students by opening schools, even partially. Also Read - Farm Bills 2020: Farmers' Body Announces 'Rail Roko' Stir From Sept 24; Harsimrat's Resignation Accepted, Tomar Given Additional Charge

“It is very unlikely that schools can be allowed to function partially. It is not possible to run schools, even partially, at least, for this month. safety of the students is a big issue and it cannot be compromised,” he stated. Also Read - IPL 2020: Australia And England Cricketers Arrive in UAE, to Undergo 36-Hour Quarantine

However, a final call will be taken by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on resumption of normal classes in the state. But so far, the UP government has no plans to allow partial reopening of schools. Besides, parents have also been protesting against resumption of schools during the pandemic. Earlier last month, the guidelines issued by the MHA had stated, while schools and colleges will remain shut till September end, they can call in 50% of their teachers for facilitating online teaching. Besides, students of classes 9 to 12 can also visit schools on a ‘voluntary basis’ to clear their doubts.

Following this, several states and UTs like Delhi, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Haryana have decided to reopen schools from Sept 21 for Classes IX-XII.