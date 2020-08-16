New Delhi: The Sarbananda Sonowal-led Assam government has asserted that a final call on reopening of schools and colleges will be taken after August 25. Notably, the Assam government is mulling reopening of educational institutions from September 1. It has also sought feedback from the stakeholders on the same. Also Read - Day After Attending I-Day Event, This Punjab Minister Tests COVID+; Was Spotted Without Mask

"We are receiving the suggestions from the people. We will analyse the suggestions on August 25. We will also look the recommendations of the ministry of home affairs to take the decision," said Assam health, finance and education minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Educational institutions in Assam are closed since March 20, following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Earlier this month, Sarma had stated that all teachers and employees of the schools will have to get themselves tested, and the Education and Health departments will coordinate the efforts for the tests that will be conducted from August 23-30.

While addressing a presser, the state minister had informed that classes will be held in open spaces such as the playground or courtyard of the school for students of standard 5-8. Students of class IX and 11 will attend classes in their classrooms for two days a week with 15 students being present at a time. Those in standard 10 and 12 will attend classes four days a week.