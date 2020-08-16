“We are receiving the suggestions from the people. We will analyse the suggestions on August 25. We will also look the recommendations of the ministry of home affairs to take the decision,” said Assam health, finance and education minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma. Also Read - School Reopening News: Nearly 1 Lakh Students Test Positive For COVID-19, Two Weeks After Schools Reopen in This Country
Earlier this month, Sarma had stated that all teachers and employees of the schools will have to get themselves tested, and the Education and Health departments will coordinate the efforts for the tests that will be conducted from August 23-30.
While addressing a presser, the state minister had informed that classes will be held in open spaces such as the playground or courtyard of the school for students of standard 5-8. Students of class IX and 11 will attend classes in their classrooms for two days a week with 15 students being present at a time. Those in standard 10 and 12 will attend classes four days a week.
“Efforts will be made to ensure maximum social distancing with schools initiating shift systems with a particular class coming at an allotted time of the day,” he added.