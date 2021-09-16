Guwahati: The Assam government has decided to resume physical classes for all students of 10th standard from September 20, reported news agency ANI quoting Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. “Classes for Standard X students in all high schools, high madrassas, residential schools and day boarding schools will be reopened from 20th September,” CM Biswa Sarma said. School employees and workers will be fully vaccinated, Sarma added.Also Read - Jharkhand Unlock: Religious Places to Reopen at 50% Capacity, Schools to Start For Class 6-8

Assam reported more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases on Wednesday as 706 patients recuperated from the disease while 444 new infections pushed the tally to 5,96,606, the National Health Mission said. However, the recovery rate marginally declined to 98.13 per cent from 98.08 per cent on Tuesday . A total of 5,85,435 patients have recuperated from the disease thus far. Kamrup Metropolitan district registered the highest number of new cases at 94, followed by Golaghat (46), Jorhat (35), and Sivasagar (32). Assam at present has 4,049 active cases.

Eight more COVID-19 patients died during the day increasing the death toll to 5,775. Two deaths were reported from Tinsukia district and one each from Bishwanath, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong, Lakhimpur, and Sivasagar. The current death rate is 0.97 percent and the number of COVID-19 positive patients dying due to other causes is 1,347.

The new cases were detected out of 61,642 tests, lower than 70,893 tests conducted on Tuesday, with the daily positivity rate at 0.72 per cent . So far, 2,27,54,718 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state. The total number of people vaccinated during the day was 1,05,611, lower than the previous day's 2,15,460.

