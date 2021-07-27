New Delhi: The Uttarakhand cabinet on Tuesday approved the reopening of schools in the state for senior and senior secondary students. According to the latest information, the schools for classes 6 to 12 will resume from August 1, 2021. “Uttarakhand cabinet approves the reopening of schools in the state, for students of classes 6-12 from August 1st,” news agency ANI said in a tweet.Also Read - 5 'Distinguished Dining Experiences' in The Hills Across Uttarakhand And Himachal Pradesh Are a Must Try

The Uttarakhand government has recently allowed the reopening of cinema halls, swimming pools, and others for the public with a 50% capacity. Also Read - Kanwar Yatra 2021: Uttarakhand Bans Entry Of People To Haridwar Borders For Celebrations

The state teachers’ association had asked the education department officials to consider reopening schools at least for class VI and above. After the teachers raised their demand, Uttarakhand education minister Arvind Pandey had said that he would take up the issue with the chief minister. Also Read - School Reopening News: Delhi Govt to Decide on Reopening Schools Soon, CM Arvind Kejriwal Makes BIG Statement