New Delhi: The BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government is yet to take a final call on the reopening of schools in the state. In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, schools and colleges across the country have been closed since March. However, several states and UTs reopened the educational institutions in a phased manner from September 21, after the Centre issued guidelines for 'Unlock 4' and said that chools can call 50 per cent of the teachers taking classes for 10th, 11th and 12th classes at a time in areas outside the Covid-19 containment zones.

"We haven't taken any decision yet, regarding reopening of schools in state. Govt don't have any such plans at present. We're taking opinions of Legislators, MPs & concerned people. We'll also discuss with education experts and institutions", said Karnataka Education Minister.

Meanwhile, schools in Tripura, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will reopen for the students of higher classes from October. Speaking to reporters, Tripura education minister Ratan Lal Nath had confirmed that students of classes 11 and 12 can attend classes from October 5. He asserted that students having written consent from their guardians will only be permitted inside the school premises.

Similarly, the Tamil Nadu government has also decided to reopen schools for 10, 11, and 12 students from October 1. The state government had also issued a set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the students in this regard.

The Puducherry Education Department has also announced reopening of schools for higher cases in a phased manner. Students of classes 10 and 12 in Puducherry and Karaikal can come to schools for a doubt clarification from October 5. The session for Class 9 and Class 11 to begin from October 12.