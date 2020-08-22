School reopening news: After Assam, Jharkhand is also mulling to reopen educational institutions to prevent academic loss of students. Reports have said that the Jharkhand Private Schools and Children Welfare Association (PSCWA) national president Syed Shamael Ahmad, Jharkhand state president Alok Dubey and all district presidents will be taking part in a virtual meeting to prepare a proposal on the reopening of schools, that can be presented before the Hemant Soren-led state government. The association is also seeking the opinion of parents in this regard. Also Read - Ek Villain 2: Arjun Kapoor Sets to Achieve a 'Ripped Physique' as he Replaces Aditya Roy Kapur in Mohit Suri's Film

"I personally feel that schools should reopen now, especially senior classes, although students of junior classes may also face problems. However, I will hold a virtual meeting soon with all our district presidents. Following the meeting, I will present its outcome before the government", news agency ANI quoted Jharkhand state president Alok Dubey as sasying.

He claimed that the state government is also thinking on the same lines as children have been at home for the last five months. They will lag behind if schools do not open.

On the other hand, Meghalaya has become the first Indian state to announce that the schools will be reopened from September. Meghalaya Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said that the state has already formed a committee that has submitted a report on preparation of protocols for reopening of schools.

“We’ve already formed a committee that has submitted a report on preparation of protocols for reopening of schools. I’m very sure that if classes resume in Sept-Oct, session will extend till March-April next year and the course will be reduced accordingly,” Rymbui said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Assam government which is also planning to resume normal classes from September 1, said that teachers and employees of all educational institutions in the state will be tested for COVID-19 and those found negative will have to be ready to join work.

The staffers, who went back to their hometown due to the lockdown, must return and remain on standby till further

orders or else it will be considered leave without pay, he said.

The minister added that following the Gauhati High Court’s direction to the state government on fees, private

schools have been asked to give students exemption of 25 per cent. He also directed all colleges to increase 25 per cent seats, and reserve it for students who passed the higher secondary examinations this year.

Contrary to the northeastern states, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that the government will not reopen schools unless it is fully convinced about the improved COVID-19 situation in the city. “I meet people and get messages from them asking not to open schools. I want to assure them that we care about their children as much as they do. Unless fully convinced, we are not going to open the schools,” he had said.

Earlier this month, the Centre had also clarified that it has not yet fixed any date for the reopening of schools. All educational institutions have been shut in India since mid-March, some of them from March 25 after PM Modi announced nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic.