New Delhi: In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, around 2,500 parents in the national capital have made a representation to the office of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, urging him not to reopen schools this year in the city. In an email to the CMO, the parents of the children studying expressed their concern and have requested that normal classes should not be resumed in this academic year following the novel coronavirus. Also Read - Delhi Records 3,882 New Covid-19 Cases, 35 Deaths; Active Cases Reach 25,237

The email sent to the CMO comprises short inputs and views of 2,498 parents, almost all of whom asserted they are not comfortable sending their wards to schools in the pandemic. Also Read - Delhi: 16-year-old Allegedly Raped by Neighbour in Sarai Kale Khan Area

“Schools should be reopened when zero COVID-19 cases are reported for at least 10 days or when a vaccine is available. Else, the government should declare this year as a zero year”, one of the parents said. Also Read - Delhi Records 3,686 New Covid-19 Cases, 47 Deaths; Tally Reaches 3.4 lakh

The ‘Unlock 5’ guidelines of the ministry of home affairs have allowed the schools to reopen across the country after October 15 in a graded manner. The decision will, however, be taken by the state governments and the administration of the Union territories.

On October 4, the education minister, Manish Sisodia had confirmed that schools in Delhi would not be reopened on October 15 and the classes would remain suspended till October 31.

“All schools in Delhi will remain closed till October 31 due to Corona. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that as a parent, he understands the seriousness of the situation. At this time it will not be appropriate to take any risk regarding the health of children,” he tweeted.

Earlier, the Kejriwal-led government had said it would allow senior students to come to schools if they need any guidance from their teachers. But now, it has made clear that there will be no partial reopening of the schools, irrespective of the class.

Notably, universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16 when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.