‘School Thik Karo’ campaign: CJP founder Dipke to conduct social audit of schools in Latur

CJP founder Abhijit Dipke to lead 'School Thik Karo' campaign, auditing government and municipal schools across Latur.

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Abhijeet Dipke has announced that the CJP will lead a nationwide protest. ANI

New Delhi: The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) will conduct a social audit of government-run and municipal schools in the Latur district of Maharashtra as part of its ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign. CJP founder Abhijit Dipke is scheduled to visit the district on Thursday to lead the inspections. As part of his itinerary, Dipke will inspect Zilla Parishad schools in Ujani, Ekambi, and Ausa within Ausa tehsil between 10:00 am and 12:30 pm, followed by an inspection of Municipal School No. 26 in Latur’s Labour Colony at 2:30 pm.

The CJP has formulated a 10-point audit checklist to evaluate basic facilities, school administration, government schemes, safety, transportation, mid-day meals, accessibility, cleanliness, and overall operational efficiency.

The audit will seek information on drinking water, functional and clean toilets, electricity, classroom and school building safety, playground facilities, teaching staff, student attendance, non-teaching staff, implementation of government schemes, mid-day meals, safety equipment, facilities for students with disabilities and cleanliness.

CJP warns govt against resisting SC bid to quash FIRs

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Tuesday accused the Centre of resisting the Supreme Court’s bid to facilitate quashing of FIRs against students and protesters and demanded that the outfit’s members be included in the high-powered committee announced by the court to examine allegations of police excesses and violence against cops.

Also read: CJP’s core members including Abhijeet Dipke to meet on August 5 to chart future course

“If the government does not immediately demonstrate concrete steps towards honouring the July 25 commitments, the Cockroach Janta Party will convene its National Working Committee within the next two days to decide the next course of nationwide action,” CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das told reporters.

He said the outfit had called off its nationwide agitation on July 25 in good faith after the government gave commitments on withdrawal of FIRs, protection of protesters from punitive action and compensation to affected families.

In a statement posted on X, Das said the Supreme Court had sought a list of FIRs registered against students and protesters across the country from the Union government so that it could consider quashing them at one go by exercising its powers under Article 142.

(With inputs from agencies)