Schools Closed In Jharkhand Till Dec 31 Due To Cold Wave, Classes To Resume From This Date

Ranchi: Amid fresh snowfalls in the hilly states, the plains are experiencing a rise in cold. People in Jharkhand are shivering as the overall temperature has dropped below 10 degrees Celsius in the state. In view of the chilly winds, the state government has decided to keep schools closed from December 26 to December 31, considering the health of school children. As per the official notification, schools for classes 1 to 9 and 11 will be closed from December 26 to December 31 because of the increasing impact of the cold wave. However, considering the board exams, schools may keep classes 10 and 12 open as per the requirement.

