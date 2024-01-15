Home

Odisha Declares Govt Holiday On This Date For Shrimandir Parikrama Project Inauguration; Schools, Colleges Closed

The Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik has declared a government holiday on January 17, 2024 as on this day, the Srimandir Parikrama Project is being inaugurated. Know all about it...

New Delhi: The Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik has declared a government holiday on account of the inauguration of the Srimandir Parikrama Project in Puri. The holiday has been declared for January 17, 2024 and is applicable for both educational institutions and state government offices. To witness the grand opening of this event, schools, colleges and offices have been shut; ahead of the inauguration ceremony, rituals have already begun in the city from Friday, January 12, 2024. Read to know details about the holiday declared…

Odisha Government Declares Public Holiday On Jan 17

As mentioned earlier, the government for Odisha has declared a public holiday on January 17, 2024, in view of the inauguration of the Srimandir Parikrama Project. The Srimandir Parikrama Project or the Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa aims to enable Lord Jagannath’s devotees to participate in the programme and plead for the devotion of the God. The holiday is applicable for all government offices.

Schools And Colleges Closed In Odisha On January 17

As the inauguration of the Srimandir Parikrama Project is declared a government holiday by Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, apart from government offices, all educational institutions, i.e. all schools and colleges will also remain closed on January 17. The news of the holiday comes from an official release by the government of the state.

About (Jagannath Temple) Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa

The rituals for the inauguration of the Srimandir Parikrama Project or the Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa have already begun and the ‘Maha Yajna’ has started on Monday with the placing of an ‘Akhanda Deep’. The Maha Yajna is being performed by 108 Sotriya Brahmanas and will be completed on January 17, with the offering of ‘Purnahuti’ by Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb who is the ‘King of Puri’, in the presence of the CM. After the completion of the Maha Yajna, the Chief Minister will walk through the corridors and dedicate it to the public; he will also be addressing the public present there.

