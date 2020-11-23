School Closing News: Keeping the rising cases of coronavirus, the Himachal Pradesh government on Monday decided to keep the education institutions in the state closed till December 31 and allowed the teachers to work from home till the situation improves. Also Read - COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh: Night Curfew in Mandi, Shimla Kullu, Kangra From Nov 24 to Dec 15

Issuing an order, the state government said that the online studies will commence from November 26. The decision was taken during the state cabinet meeting on Monday.

"It has also been decided that winter closing Institutions would remain closed from January 1 to February 12, 2021. However, online studies would continue even during the winter time," the state government said in the order.

Earlier in the day, the state imposed night curfew in four districts such as Mandi, Shimla Kullu and Kangra. The night curfew has been imposed from November 24 to December 15.

The state’s COVID-19 death toll crossed the 500-mark on Saturday with 18 more people succumbing to the infection. The death toll in the state now stands at 510.

Eight deaths were reported from Shimla on Saturday, three each from Kullu and Chamba, two from Kangra and one each from Una and Lahaul-Spiti, according to health department data.