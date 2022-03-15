New Delhi: All schools and colleges will reopen on Wednesday in Karnataka’s Udupi district amid restrictions in place. Schools and colleges were closed in Udupi district on Tuesday to avoid any untoward incidents as the Karnataka High Court pronounced verdict in the Hijab case.Also Read - Hijab Row: Fresh Plea Filed in Supreme Court Challenging Karnataka High Court’s Order

“Schools and colleges will be re-opened tomorrow (Wednesday) in the Udupi district. Imposition of 144 sec will continue with restriction on processions, celebrations, protests will continue till 21st March,” Deputy Commissioner of Udupi district was quoted as saying by

The Karnataka High Court’s special bench on Tuesday dismissed all petitions seeking direction for permission to wear hijab in classrooms. The HC also stated that “wearing of hijab is not an essential part of Islam. Prescription of uniform is constitutional and students can’t object to it,” Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi read the judgement.

“We are of the considered opinion that wearing a hijab by Muslim women does not form any essential form of practice in Islamic faith. The prescription of school uniforms is only a reasonable restriction and are constitutionally permissible which the students cannot object,” the bench said.

“In view of the above we are of the considered opinion that the government has power to issue the government order dated February 5, 2022 (restricting hijab in classrooms) and no case is made for its invalidation,” the bench noted.

The bench further observed, “We are of the considered opinion that no case is made out for issuance of direction of disciplinary action and warrants against the respondents. Therefore, the petition in this regard is rejected as not maintainable.

“Accordingly in above circumstances all these petitions are devoid of merits and liable to be dismissed, and all the pending applications are not maintainable and disposed of,” the bench underlined.