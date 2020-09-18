New Delhi: After issuing standard operating procedures (SOPs) for partial resumption of teaching activities in schools for students of Classes 9 to 12, the Narendra Modi-led Centre has made it clear that it is not mandatory for educational institutions to reopen schools from Monday, September 21. Also Read - Provide Gadgets, Internet Package to EWS Students For Online Learning: Delhi HC to Private, Govt Schools

The government has authorized the states to take final decision on resuming classes.

In line with the same, many states and UTs have announced their decision to allow or not to allow resumption of normal classes. While Delhi and Haryana government have given a go ahead to opening of schools for students of classes IX to XII, Kerala and UP have decided to close the schools this month too, in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases.

Here’s what the states have decided on reopening of schools from September 21.

Delhi: Last week, the Arvind Kejrwal-led government in the national capital issued a notification and said that students of classes 9 to 12 can visit their schools, in areas outside containment zones, on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers. “All schools to continue to remain closed till September 30. Students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside containment zones only, on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers. This will be subjected to the written consent of their parents/guardians and will be permitted with effect from September 21 for which, SOP will be issued by the Health Ministry to be followed by the schools”, the Delhi Government had said.

Bihar: Issuing an order, Patna DM Kumar Ravi has allowed educational institutions to resume classes for students of classes 9 to 12 outside the containment zones.

Andhra Pradesh: Schools in Andhra Pradesh are also set to resume normal classes from September 21 for students of classes 9 to 12. The school authorities have also issued guidelines in this regard.

Haryana: The Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government has also decided to start classes for students of Classes 10 to 12 in two state-run schools in Karnal and Sonipat districts on a trial basis, said reports.

Uttar Pradesh: In Uttar Pradesh, one of the BJP-ruled states, schools and other education institutions are likely to remain shut this month due to rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Kerala: In a bid to contain COVID-19 cases, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has decided to shut schools, colleges and other educational institutions this month.

Uttarakhand: The Trivndra Singh Rawat-led government has also decided to not open schools till the end of this month.

Jammu and Kashmir: Schools to reopen in the erstwhile state on voluntary basis from Sept. 21.

Gujarat: After UP, Gujarat is the second BJP-ruled state which has decided against resumption of normal classes from Monday, i.e, September 21.

Assam: In Assam, students of classes IX -XII can visit their schools, in areas outside containment zones.

However, states like West Bengal, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra

Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Punjab, Odisha, Rajasthan, Sikkim and others are yet to take a final decision on the resumption of classes.