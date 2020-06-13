New Delhi: Schools in Maharashtra are likely to reopen in a phased manner in pockets where no coronavirus case had been detected for at least a month. If reports are to be believed, the Maharashra Education Department is mulling to resume schools for students in Classes IX to XII from July, for those in classes VI to VIII from August and I to V from September. Also Read - One Lakh-Mark: Maharashtra Has Now More Cases Than These 10 Countries

However, tthis proposal is yet to be presented before Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for his final nod. Also Read - Lockdown Won't be Re-announced in Maharashtra, CM Uddhav Thackeray Clarifies

Reports have claimed that the state Education Department is also against allowing schools to hold online classes for students in pre-primary to Class II. For students in Class III to V, VI to VIII and IX to XII, it is considering allowing schools to hold one-hour, two and three hours online classes, respectively. Also Read - Maharashtra News: Single Emergency Helpline Number For People in Distress Operational in 5 Cities | Check Here Deets

On Friday, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad stated that the Uddhav Thackeray-led government will soon issue a standard operating procedure (SOP) for online classes. Notably, there has been pressure on the government to act as parents have been complaining about online classes conducted by private schools even for kindergarten students. Parents have alleged that schools are making their own rules, due to absence of guidelines on online education.

Earlier, Karnataka government, amid complaints about conduct of virtual classes, had said that online classes for LKG, UKG and primary classes up to fifth standard would be stopped immediately. Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah has suggested that ban on conducting online classes should be extended upto PUC (class 11 and 12) level.

With no clarity over the reopening of schools, the Education department has also constituted a committee under the leadership of Prof M K Sridhar to prepare guidelines on how to engage students and increase their knowledge.