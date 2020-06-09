New Delhi: Days after Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal stated that schools, colleges would reopen across India after August 2020, most probably after August 15, the HRD ministry began consultation with states and other stakeholders on reopening of educational institutions, which have been shut since March due to COVID-19 induced lockdown. Also Read - 'Mission Begin Again': BMC Makes Amendments to Circular For Re-opening Mumbai | Read Changes Here

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said that the suggestions will be examined and sent to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Ministry of Home Affairs. "Obtained valuable suggestions from state governments regarding issues related to school education. Our priority has always been the safety and security of students and teachers," the minister wrote on his official Twitter handle.

In another tweet, he informed that the suggestions received will be examined and sent to the Health Ministry and

and Ministry of Home Affairs for appropriate actions regarding framing guidelines for education sector during COVID-19 times.

If reports are to be believed, suggestions received from states included staggered classes, non compulsion of maintaining attendance, calling students on alternative days and a flexible plan to be able to avoid any exigencies.

“Among the issues that were discussed included preparedness for the opening of schools, what kind of arrangements will be made by the administration for the health and safety of students, and the hygiene measures in schools. The government is clear on one part that nothing will be rushed without proper consultations and students’ safety will be the top priority while making any decision”, news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.