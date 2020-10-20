New Delhi: In line with the Centre’s ‘Unlock 5’ guidelines, several states have re-opened schools for students of Class IX to XII outside containment zones. But the Gujarat government has decided to seek everyone’s opinion before taking a final decision on reopening schools in the state. Also Read - Barely Two Days After Reopening, Vrindavan's Bankey Bihari Temple Shut Indefinitely Amid COVID-19 Threat

Speaking to reporters, Gujarat Education Minister hinted at the reopening of schools soon, saying that the educational institutions can't remain shut forever. "It's been six months since the schools are shut due to the coronavirus. We have to open the schools someday. But, the state government will not take such a crucial decision on its own," stated the minister.

He asserted that in the coming days, the government will seek opinion and suggestions from parents, students, owners of schools, teachers and prominent educationists. "The health department's opinion will be important in this regard," he added.

Later, the issue will be discussed with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and the entire cabinet before taking a final call on resumption of normal classes.

Notably, schools and colleges have been closed in the state since the outbreak of COVID-19. Many educational institutions are conducting online classes and exams to continue with the academic session.

Earlier on Monday, several states like UP, Punjab and Sikkim resumed classes after a seven-month hiatus due to COVID-19 outbreak.