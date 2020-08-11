School Reopening News: The Narendra Modi-led government has dismissed the reports which had claimed that schools and colleges, that have been closed since mid-March, may open from September 1. Sources close to the Centre asserted that a final call will be taken only after assessing the situation and local spread of the pandemic, which has claimed over 44,000 lives across the country. Also Read - Global COVID-19 Cases Cross 20 Million, Deaths Hit 750,000 | List of 10 Countries With Highest Number of Cases

In a meeting of the Ministry of Education Parliamentary Standing Committee, MPs and the officials of the ministry highlighted the plight of economically weaker section students who can not afford smartphones, laptop for their online classes.

The government assured that transistor would be distributed to poor children so that children can study via community radio. Besides, an IVRS system will also be created for online classes.

For college students, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, the Committee chairman and BJP MP asked the government to create a ‘Question Bank’, in a bid to relieve their stress. He suggested that questions from this should be asked in their exams.

Meanwhile, Union Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare informed the committee that the government is not thinking of treating the current academic session as a “zero year”, which means that there will be an examination at the end of 2020.

“Students will get their classes online and offline, and all logistical support will be provided to ensure that exams happen. We are not going to treat the current academic session as a year-long holiday”, Khare reportedly told the MPs.