New Delhi: The Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority on Wednesday ordered that schools in Delhi-NCR should remain closed for the next 2 days as the pollution level in the city was beyond the safe limits.

Further, the Supreme Court-mandated anti-pollution authority directed industries using coal and other such fuels, hot mix plants etc to remain closed till November 15.

Following which, the Delhi government shut down all government and private schools tomorrow and day after tomorrow.

“In view of the deteriorating situation due to stubble pollution in North India, the Delhi government has decided to close all the government and private schools of Delhi for tomorrow and the day after tomorrow,” Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted.

“Hot mix plants, stone crushers to be closed till morning of November 15, 2019 in all NCR (National Capital Region) districts,” the anti-pollution body said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said that a dip in wind speed and the temperature has brought back pollutants in Delhi air and the situation may enter ‘Emergency Zone’. On Tuesday, a minimum temperature of 11.7-degree Celsius was recorded. The Air Quality Index (AQI) reading in Greater Noida, Faridabad, Noida hovered in the ‘severe’ zone even at 6 am.

According to the Central Pollution Control Bureau (CPCB), Delhi’s overall air quality index (AQI) read 425 at 4 pm and 437 at 9 pm on Tuesday. It was 360 at 4 pm on Monday.

The spike in the pollution level coincided with no odd-even in Delhi on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.