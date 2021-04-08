New Delhi: In view of huge rush of devotees at the ongoing Kumbh Mela and the spike in COVID-19 cases, all schools and other educational institutions in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar will remain closed from April 9 to 15. The order was issued by the District Magistrae of Haridwar, C Ravishankar. The announcement was made just days before the ‘shahi snan’ which will be held on April 12 and April 14 and a large number of devotees are expected in the city during the holy ceremony. Also Read - 'We Are Doomed': Hospitality Sector Reels Under Fresh Round Of Night Curfews And Lockdown

Uttarakhand reported 1,109 cases on Wednesday, which is the highest single-day spike this year after 1,192 infections reported on September 17. Dehradun, Haridwar and Nainital are the worst-hit districts, reporting 509,308 and 113 cases, respectively.

Earlier this week, the Union Health Ministry stated that there is no plan to end the holy congregation prematurely and is hoping that standard operating procedures (SOPs) are being followed there. On being asked if Kumbh Mela can be a super-spreader of COVID-19, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, "As the super spreader events are concerned, the union government almost a month ago issued an SOP, specifically for practices to be adopted in Kumbh and had a long meeting with the state government's officers."

“One fact that we usually lose sight of is that the duration of Kumbh has already been curtailed, Kumbh wherever it happens is usually for three and a half to four months, the present Kumbh has been curtailed to a month,” he added.

Dr VK Paul, the Member (Health) of the NITI (National Institution for Transforming India) Aayog said, “We hope that the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued for Kumbh Mela is being followed.”

A senior official in the Central government, during a Secretary-level meeting over the COVID-19 situation in the country on Monday, expressed apprehension that the ongoing Kumbh might become a “super spreader”, according to a top source in the government.

Kumbh is held periodically at four different locations in India — Nashik, Haridwar, Prayagraj, and Ujjain — every four years. In normal circumstances, Kumbh continues for nearly four months but this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the duration of the congregation has been curtailed to one month.