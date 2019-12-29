Rohtak: All schools in Haryana, private and government, will remain shut from December 30 to December 31 in the wake of cold wave conditions across the state.

“Due to intense cold wave in the state/region government has declared holiday on December 30 and 31 in all the private and government schools in the State… These orders be strictly adhered to,” a circular from Haryana Government’s Directorate of School Education read.

The schools will now reopen after the winter break, on January 16.

Temperatures across Haryana were close to the freezing point at several places and there were chances of rain this week, weather officials said earlier in the day.

The ongoing longest cold wave conditions are likely to continue in Haryana, Met department officials said.

Hisar and Narnaul towns in Haryana recorded minimum temperatures of 0.2 degrees and 1.5 degrees Celsius, respectively. Rohtak and Sirsa saw a low of 1.6 degrees and 1.8 degrees, respectively.

