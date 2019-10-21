Kochi: In the wake of the incessant rains in Kerala, all schools in Kochi will remain closed on Monday. On Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said that heavy rains are likely to lash several parts of Kerala in the next five days as the North East monsoon became active over the state.

Kerala: All schools in Kochi are closed today, following heavy rainfall in the city. An orange alert has already been issued for the next two days. pic.twitter.com/TjM5GIp0Fr — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019

However, voters braved the rains to cast their votes in the five assembly constituencies in Kerala on Monday where bypolls are being held. A total of 9.57 lakh voters are expected to participate in the bypolls being held in Vattiyoorkavu (Thiruvananthapuram), Aroor (Alapuzha), Konni (Pathnamthitta), Ernakulam and Manjeshwaram (Kasaragod). A total of 896 polling stations have been set up in the constituencies.

An orange alert has already been issued for the next two days. The orange alert has also been issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Idukki, Wayanad Palakkad and Malappuram districts.

While Perinthalamanna in Malappuram district recorded 12 cm rains, Kodungallur in Thrissur 9 cm and Aluva in Ernakulam received 7 cm of rainfall, IMD bulletin said. Heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Kerala and Lakshadweep in the next five days.

Fishermen have been warned not to put out to sea as squally weather with wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph is likely to prevail over Kerala coast.

