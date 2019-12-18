New Delhi: As the temperature in the Delhi-NCR region started going down further, a directive given on Wednesday by officials stated that the schools in Noida will remain closed for the next two days.

“All government and private schools across Noida and Greater Noida have been directed to remain shut over the next two days due to cold weather,” Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate (DM) BN Singh told PTI.

Ghaziabad DM Ajay Shankar Pandey said, “Classes from nursery to 12th will remain closed due to cold wave conditions.”

Apart from Delhi-NCR, schools and colleges in Gwalior will also remain closed for the next seven days due because of the cold weather. In Uttar Pradesh, schools till Class VIII are also closed for tomorrow due to cold weather.

As per the updates from the IMD, low-level cloud cover and north-northwest winds over northern parts of the country made the temperature go down for the second consecutive day in the Delhi-NCR region.

Delhi on Wednesday morning witnessed the coldest December in 22 years with the temperature not moving more than two degrees throughout the day. The minimum temperature on Tuesday was 10.4 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature was recorded at 12.2 degrees Celsius.

For the two consecutive days, the maximum temperature in Delhi is remaining 10 notches below the average. On Wednesday, too, the cold wave situation persisted and the maximum and minimum temperatures remained around 14 and 9 degrees Celsius.