New Delhi: As Delhi-NCR continued to breathe toxins, the administration in Noida and Gautam Buddha Nagar has decided to shut all schools till November 5.

An official communique released by the administration has clearly stated that all schools – from Nursery to Class XII would remain closed in the city on Monday and Tuesday, i.e — November 4 and 5.

A couple of days ago on Friday, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government had announced that all schools in the national capital will remain closed till November 5.

Yesterday, BN Singh, District Magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar had hinted at the same. He had said that if pollution levels do not go down by Sunday, then a decision would be taken on the schools’ closure in the evening.

“Dear Residents of Gautam Buddha Nagar, schools are already closed on Saturday and Sunday being holidays. A decision on schools will be taken on Sunday evening based on AQI/PM2.5/PM10, EPCA guidelines and other such inputs,” Singh had tweeted from his official handle.

Meanwhile, air quality index (AQI) in Delhi-NCR continued to remain in the ‘severe’ category for sixth straight day. In Sector-62, Noida, major pollutants PM 2.5 at 486 and PM 10 at 459 both in ‘severe’ category in. The AQI in Sector-125, Sector-1 and Sector-116 was also in ‘severe’ category.

In Delhi, the AQI stood at 492 in Bawana, 487 in ITO crossing, 482 in Ashok Vihar, 486 in Vasundhara and 482 in Indirapuram area, all in ‘severe’ category.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’, and 401-500 ‘severe’. Above 500 is ‘severe-plus or emergency’ category.