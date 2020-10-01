Unlock 5 in Odisha: A day after the Union Home Ministry issued guidelines for Unlock 5, the Odisha government on Thursday issued fresh orders for next phase of unlocking, and said places of worship, cinema halls and entertainment complexes will remain closed in the state till October 31. Also Read - School Reopening News: When Will Classes Start in Uttarakhand? Govt Asks Officials For Feedback

Issuing guidelines, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) said educational institutions, places of worship, cinema halls, entertainment complexes, theatres, auditoriums, swimming pools, assembly halls and similar places will remain closed till October 31.

However, swimming pools owned and controlled by the state government/recognised by sports department will be allowed to open from October 15 for the training of sports persons.

Besides, the government allowed the opening of open-air theatres and similar places subject to compliance of safety protocols.

The state government said that social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other large congregations will remain prohibited till October 31.

However, in view of by-elections to Tirtol and Balasore assembly constituencies, maximum of 100 people will be allowed for public or political meetings. The by-elections are scheduled to be held on November 3.

The development comes as the state on Thursday registered its highest single-day spike of 17 COVID-19 fatalities, which raised the death toll to 859, while 3,615 new cases pushed the state’s tally to 2, 22,734.

Khurda district registered four deaths. Two patients each succumbed to the infection in Cuttack and Nayagarh districts, and one each in Angul, Bhadrak, Balangir, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Kalahandi, Kendrapara, Puri and Rayagada. Ganjam district alone has accounted for 220 of the 859 deaths in the coastal state.

(With inputs from IANS, PTI)