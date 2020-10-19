Schools Reopening in India: Several states on Monday reopened schools outside containment zones with strict COVID-19 protocols. While Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Sikkim, resumed normal classes in a graded manner, Delhi, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra have decided not to reopen schools as the novel coronavirus cases continue to surge. Also Read - International Flights: 18 Destinations Where Indians Can Fly to; Countries Where Indians Can't Enter | Check Full List

The 'Unlock 5' guidelines of the ministry of home affairs have allowed the schools to reopen across the country after October 15 in a graded manner. The decision will, however, be taken by the state governments and the administration of the Union territories.

Uttar Pradesh: After remaining shut for over six months in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, schools in Uttar Pradesh reopened for students of classes 9 to 12 on Monday.

Students will only be allowed to attend classes after furnishing written permission from their parents or guardians, the government said.

Issuing guidelines, the Yogi Aditynath-led government had stated that classes will be held in shifts and all necessary protocols including social distancing and proper sanitisation of premises will have to be followed by schools.

Punjab: Similarly, schools outside containment zones reopened in Punjab for students of classes 9 to 12. The schools will open for three hours a day and only students of classes 9th to 12th will be called in school. No student of any other class will be called in the school.

“Students have to take written permission from their parents to attend the classes. If a student does not want to attend physical classes, he can continue online classes from their home. They will not be forced, they will have an option,” state Education minister Vijay Inder Singla had said.

Sikkim: The Sikkim government had also given its nod to reopen all schools in the state from October 19 in a graded manner. Classes will be held six days a week this year, Bhim Thatal, a nodal officer of the education department’s public relations and publicity wing, said. All notified government holidays, however, will be in place, Thatal added.