New Delhi: Majority of the parents opposed the reopening of schools from September 1 , as the COVID-19 cases continue to rise steadily across the country. Notably, media reports had claimed that the government is considering opening schools from September 1 as part of its final unlocking measures starting with Classes 10-12 and Classes 6-9 with a 15-day gap.

However, the government had yesterday clarified that no timeline has been decided to open schools. The Union government had asserted that the opening of schools will depend on the situation of COVID-19.

Following the reports, LocalCircles conducted a survey to get the collective parent pulse on how they feel about reopening of schools in less than a month. The survey received over 25,000 responses from parents and grandparents in different parts of India.



When the guardians were asked if they approve of the reported Government plan of restarting schools from September 1, 58 per cent of the respondents said ‘no’ while only 33 per cent answered ‘yes’.

On being asked about the reason as to why they are opposed to schools in India starting from September 1, 2020– 13 per cent said they cannot afford to take chances with children given the risk and unknowns related to Covid-19, while 1 per cent said there is a serious risk with seniors in the family in case a child in the family gets infected.

A 9 per cent said social distancing will not be possible in schools, 5 per cent said the Coronavirus spread will increase even faster if schools were reopened, and 2 per cent said they believe online education is a good substitute given the situation.

In a separate survey, it has been revelaed that three in four parents want their children to continue learning through online channels or mediums even after schools reopen. A nationwide survey, conducted by Bengaluru-based edtech unicorn BYJU’S revealed that 63 per cent felt that online learning has proved beneficial. A total of 61 per cent parents said they would recommend other parents to try online learning for their children.

(With agency inputs)