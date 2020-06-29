New Delhi: ‘The decision to reopen schools in Karnataka will be taken after July 5’, said state Education Minister S Suresh Kumar. Speaking to reporters on Monday, the minister said that parents have asked the government to re-open schools after August, September 2020. Also Read - Bengaluru Lockdown: COVID-19 Count Doubles in 5 Days; Curfew Tightened But Exams on

Furthermore, he informed that no online classes will be conducted for LKG and UKG students. Kumar asserted that schools will interact with students on phone twice a week.

Earlier this month, amid complaints about conduct of virtual classes, the Karnataka government had decided to stop online classes for children from Kindergarten (KG) to class 5.

“For classes 1-10, Centre had laid down guidelines. Based on the guidelines and what we have done in the past, we have formed an expert committee. Once the committee submits its recommendations, we will decide the next course of action”, he added.

Meanwhile, in view of the rising coronavirus cases, complete lockdown would be re-imposed in Bengaluru on every Sunday from July 5 till further order to contain the virus spread. “Lockdown would be imposed every Sunday, with effect from July 5, until further order. No activities will be permitted except essential services and supplies,” said Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday.