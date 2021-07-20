New Delhi: As the country is witnessing a significant drop in COVID-19 cases, Dr. Randeep Guleria, Chief of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here, has advocated the staggered reopening of schools. Notably, most of the schools in the country have been shut since March 2020 to break the transmission of coronavirus. Some states resumed normal classes after September 2020, but owing to an unprecedented surge of COVID-19 cases, earlier this year, schools were forced to switch classes to the online mode.Also Read - Amid Receding Second Wave, 152 Children in Mizoram Test Positive For COVID-19

Meanwhile, speaking to a leading portal, Guleria suggested that schools can be reopened in places where COVID cases are falling and positivity rates are less than 5 per cent. "I am a proponent of opening up schools in a staggered way, for districts that are seeing less virus circulation", he told India Today in an interview.

Guleria, who is also member of India's Task Force on COVID said that districts with less positivity rate and cases should explore the option of bringing children back to schools on alternate days and look for other ways of a staggered reopening. He added that if surveillance hints at the spread of infection, classes can be immediately suspended.

Earlier last month, he had said that making COVID-19 vaccine available for children will be a milestone achievement and pave the way for the reopening of schools and the resumption of outdoor activities for them.

Underscoring that there has been a major loss in studies in the last one-and-half years on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, the AIIMS chief said, “Schools have to be reopened and vaccination can play an important role in that.”