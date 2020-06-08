New Delhi: ‘Parents should not send their children to school unless a vaccine is developed’, said Congress leader Ajay Maken, criticising Delhi Education Manish Sisodia, for mulling the idea to reopen schools in the national capital. Also Read - Just Like The Pandemic, we Need to Find a Solution to Stop Racism: Raheem Sterling

His reactions come after the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government wrote to the HRD ministry on the subject of reopening schools. Also Read - Defying Social Distancing, Mumbaikars Flock to Marine Drive For Morning Walk, Citizens Alarmed As Pictures Goes Viral

“Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said some time ago that we have to learn to live with coronavirus. So it would be better to open schools with proper safety measures”, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said in the letter. Also Read - Michael Clarke Receives Order of Australia Gong, Thought it Was April Fool's Joke

Meanwhile, Ramesh Pokhriyal, Union HRD Minister has informed that the process of opening schools will be started after August.

“A final decision in this regard (reopening of schools) will be taken only after assessing the prevailing conditions. After August, new sessions will also start in universities”, the HRD minister said during a discussion yesterday.

He added,”We hope that the results of both 10th and 12th class will be declared by August 15. These include the results of previous exams and the results of examinations in July.”