New Delhi: Within 5 days of resumption of normal classes, eighty-four schools in five blocks of Pauri District in Garhwal Division of Uttarakhand have been closed after 80 teachers test positive for the novel coronavirus. Schools in the state were re-opened on November 2, in line with the Centre's guidelines.

The teachers, working in schools of Khirsu, Pauri, Kot, Pabo and Kaljikhal blocks of Pauri district were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, State Health Secretary Amit Negi hat the District Magistrates of all the 13 districts of the state have been instructed to get COVID-19 test done for the teachers posted in schools, adding that the Education Department has also issued standard operating procedure (SoP) in this regard.

The Health Secretary further cautioned the people against surge in coronavirus cases and said it is likely to spread further during the winter season.

Earlier in Andhra Pradesh, at least 262 students and about 160 teachers tested positive for the deadly virus, three days after educational institutes were reopened for class 9 and 10 students.

Commissioner of School Education V Chinna Veerabhadrudu said the figure is not alarming when compared to the number of students attending the schools, though every care is being taken to ensure COVID-19 safety protocols are in place in every institution.