Chandigarh: Haryana Government has issued orders for reopening of government and private primary schools for students of Classes 3 to 5 from Wednesday, February 24, after they were closed for almost a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, reported ANI.

The Chandigarh education department said the schools can function from 10 AM to 1.30 PM. However, students will be allowed to take online classes too if they want.

All COVID-19 guidelines like maintaining social distancing and regular checking of temperature of students will be followed once the schools are reopened.