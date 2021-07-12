Jaipur: As daily cases of COVID-19 in India are declining, several states are planning to resume normal classes for the students. However, the Rajasthan government has decided not to reopen schools as the threat of a third wave of corona is looming large across the country.Also Read - All Schools, Colleges to Reopen in THIS Union Territory From July 16. Check Details

Earlier, it was reported that schools in Rajasthan might open around July 15-16, but now, the Ashok Gehlot-led government is planning to resume classes in August. As per the reports of Times Now, the state Home Department has rejected the proposal of resuming physical classes for senior students as the children are yet to be vaccinated.

Notably, educational institutes in India had been closed since March 2020 following the nationwide lockdown imposed by the government in order to break the chain of COVI-19 transmission. A few schools, colleges reopened in November 2020, but due to the second wave of COVID, classes were suspended again.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot had warned people that a third wave of coronavirus may strike if they become careless and asked them to take all precautions and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

“If we are negligent, then like other countries, there may be a third wave. There should be no need of taking strict steps like lockdown again. This will be possible only with the cooperation of everybody,” he tweeted.

He said Covid positive cases have reduced due to which many relaxations have been given in the state. “But remember, although corona has reduced but it is not gone yet, so do not be careless at all. Follow the corona protocol, wear a mask and maintain social distancing,” he said.

The state government on Sunday withdrew curfew and reopened multiplexes and outdoor activities with certain restrictions in view of the constant decrease in the Covid positive cases.