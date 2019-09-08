Bhopal: Heavy rainfall in various parts of Madhya Pradesh has forced the administration to keep the schools closed on Monday.

All government and private schools in Bhopal district will remain closed tomorrow in view of the heavy rainfall in the district.

Similar measures have been taken in other districts like Raisen, Vidisha and Mandla.

District Collector of Raisen Umashankar Bhargav announced that all the schools in Raisen will remain closed in the view of alert issued by meteorological department. It has been raning incessantly for last 24 hours in various parts of the district.

In Vidisha, District Collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh said that due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging, all the government, private and government-aided schools will remain closed on Monday.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat state, Madhya Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura

In its weather analysis, IMD said that the Low-Pressure area over north Chhattisgarh & neighbourhood now lies over northeast Madhya Pradesh & neighbourhood. Associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height.