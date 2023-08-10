Home

Schools To Reopen, Transport Services To Resume In Violence-Torn Nuh From Friday As Authorities Appeal For Peace

Schools and colleges will reopen in communal violence-hit Nuh district of Haryana from from Friday after remaining shut since July 31.

Locals at a market after curfew was relaxed for a few hours, in violence-hit Nuh district, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Gurugram: Authorities in Haryana’s Nuh have appealed all communities to maintain peace and harmony even as schools, colleges and other educational institutions are set to reopen in the communal violence-torn district from Friday (August 11). The Haryana State Transport services will also be fully restored from August 11, district authorities have said while urging Muslim clerics to offer Friday prayers at their homes and encourage people to follow suit.

“In view of the normal situation in the area, it has been decided to open all educational institutions from August 11. Similarly, bus services of Haryana State Transport are also being fully restored from August 11,” Nuh District Magistrate Dhirender Khadgata said in an official order issued on Thursday.

“Curfew will be relaxed on Friday. ATMs in the municipal corporation area of Nuh, Tawdu, Punhana, Ferozepur Jhirka and Pingawa and Nagina blocks will remain open during the relaxation period,” the order stated.

In adjoining Gurugram district, Jamiat Ulama president Mufti Saleem Qasmi also appealed to people to not offer the Friday namaz at any open place and asked them to pray in mosques or at their homes.

“I hope that this Friday, like last week, people will desist from offering namaz in open spaces. They are welcome to say their prayers in mosques which are open,”Qasmi said while urging people of both communities to help restore peace in the area.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Muslim-dominated Nuh when a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession or the Braj Mandal Yatra was attacked by mobs on July 31. Gurugram also witnessed stray incidents of violence.

On Thursday, Gurugram Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran told news agency PTI that 37 FIRs have been registered so far in connection with the communal clashes. The officer said that the police have arrested 70 people, while 93 people were detained, out of which, 80 have been released after questioning.

Addressing a press conference, the senior police official cautioned against rumour mongering or fake news circulation on social media. She said some chaotic elements are still attempting to disturb peace and incite people, adding that law will catch up with the culprits.

“The situation is normal today and residents have no need to fear. Having said that, they should not pay heed to rumours being circulated on the internet. So far, four cases have been registered for spreading rumours on social media,” Ramachandran said.

“Many suspicious social media profiles have been blocked. If any person is found making provocative statements and indulging in other suspicious activities, strict action will be taken against him. So far, two cases have been registered in this regard,” she added.

Asked about reports of arrest of AAP leader Javed for allegedly lynching Bajrang Dal member Pradeep Sharma in Sohna, the police commissioner said a probe is underway and action will be taken as per the law.

(With PTI inputs)

