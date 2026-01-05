Home

Schools up to class 8 in Lucknow to remain closed until January 8 as cold wave grips Uttar Pradesh

Etawah recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state as the night temperature here reached 2.4 degrees Celsius.

New Delhi: In view of the Meteorological Department’s forecast of a cold wave and dense fog for the next few days, the district administration has issued an order to keep all schools up to class eight in the capital closed until January 8. Classes for grades nine to 12 will be conducted from 10 am to 3 pm.

Strict Compliance To Be Ensured

During this period, schools will also have to make adequate arrangements to protect students from the cold. Earlier, schools were ordered to remain closed until January 5. However, considering the cold weather and the forecast in Lucknow, District Magistrate Vishakh G. issued this order today, January 5.

The order states that the District School Inspector and the Basic Education Officer will ensure strict compliance in all council, residential, government, and private schools.

Severe Cold Wave Continues

It is worth noting that a severe cold wave has been prevailing across the state for the past 10 days. The cold westerly winds have caused a drop in both day and night temperatures. The biting cold has intensified due to the cold winds blowing at a speed of about 10-15 kilometers per hour. However, on Monday, 05 January 2026, sunshine in the capital and surrounding districts led to a maximum temperature of 18.6 degrees Celsius, but the shivering cold at night increased people’s difficulties. The minimum temperature was 8.4 degrees Celsius.

Sunshine Expected In Most Districts On Tuesday And Wednesday

According to senior Meteorological Department scientist Atul Kumar Singh, sunshine is expected in most districts of the state on Tuesday and Wednesday, which may lead to a two to three-degree Celsius increase in daytime temperatures, but there will be no significant change in night temperatures. The effect of fog will also be reduced. A yellow alert for dense fog has been issued for Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharth Nagar, and Balrampur districts.

Etawah Records Coldest Day

According to the Meteorological Department, Etawah recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state on Monday, 05 January 2026. The night temperature here reached 2.4 degrees Celsius, while Bahraich recorded a minimum temperature of three degrees Celsius. Gorakhpur also experienced severe cold at night, where the minimum temperature was recorded at five degrees Celsius. From Tuesday onwards, increased wind speeds over the next three days will reduce the impact of fog in most districts of central and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

