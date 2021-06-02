Hyderabad: Nearly a week after Bengaluru skies witnessed a rare optical phenomenon, the Sun’s Halo or the rainbow-coloured ring was spotted around the sun from several parts of Hyderabad on Wednesday. The appearance of the circular Halo left Hyderabad residents surprised and many netizens even shared pictures of it on various social media platforms. The rare occurrence was spotted around 12-12:30 pm on Wednesday. Also Read - 'Namma Ooru' Bengaluru Sees Rare Sun Halo, Photos Capture 'High Drama in Skies'

This optical phenomenon occurs when the sunlight gets refracted in millions of hexagonal ice crystals suspended in the atmosphere. Sun Halo, also known as ’22 degree halo’, is an optical phenomenon that occurs due to sunlight refracting in millions of hexagonal ice crystals suspended in the atmosphere. It takes the form of a ring with a radius of approximately 22 degrees around the sun or the moon.

Soon after it appeared in the Hyderabad sky, many delighted residents took to Twitter to share pictures and videos of the phenomenon. Let’s have a look:

According to the UK based Atmospheric Optics, a knowledge-sharing website, the Halo phenomena happens when the light is reflected and refracted by ice crystals and may split into colours because of dispersion.

“The crystals behave like prisms and mirrors, refracting and reflecting light between their faces, sending shafts of light in particular directions. Atmospheric optical phenomena like halos were used as part of weather lore, which was an empirical means of weather forecasting before meteorology was developed. They often do indicate that rain will fall within the next 24 hours, since the cirrostratus clouds that cause them can signify an approaching frontal system,” Atmospheric Optics explained.

The website stated that Halos are the collective glints of millions of crystals that happen to have the right orientation and angular position to direct their refracted light into your eye. The website added that the key is still crystal orientation and only those crystals with their prism axes roughly perpendicular to the sun’s rays allow light to pass through two side faces.

Halos around the sun are caused by the refraction or the splitting of sunlight by ice crystals in the atmosphere. Circular halos specifically are produced by cirrus clouds, which are thin, detached, hair like clouds. These clouds are formed very high up in the atmosphere, at a height of over 20,000 feet.

Just like a rainbow, a halo is visible when viewed from the right angle – sometimes appearing just white but often with colours of the spectrum also clearly present. Such a halo could also occur around the moon at night, which is formed due to the same phenomenon.