SCO Emerged As Key Platform For Peace, Prosperity In Eurasia Region: PM Modi at SCO Virtual Summit

SCO Virtual Summit Latest Update: PM Modi on Wednesday addressed the virtual Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and said India has established five pillars of cooperation within the SCO such as startup and innovation, traditional medicine, youth empowerment, digital inclusion, and shared Buddhist heritage. He further added that the SCO has over the years emerged as an important platform for peace, prosperity and development in the entire Eurasia region.

“India has established five pillars of cooperation within the SCO: Startup and innovation, traditional medicine, youth empowerment, digital inclusion, and shared Buddhist heritage. Over the past two decades, the SCO has emerged as an important platform for peace, prosperity and development in the entire Eurasia region. India’s thousands of years old cultural and people-to-people ties with this region are living testimony to our shared heritage,” PM Modi said.

Calling SCO an extended family, PM Modi said security, economic development, connectivity, unity, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and environmental protection are the pillars of India’s vision for SCO.

“We do not see the SCO as an extended neighbourhood, but rather as an extended family. Security, economic development, connectivity, unity, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and environmental protection are the pillars of our vision for SCO,” PM Modi added.

