New Delhi: A scooter rider allegedly died after being hit by a speeding Mercedes car in Vasant Vihar area of Delhi last night, Delhi Police said today. The police have launched a probe into the matter. More details are awaited. The copy will be updated after more details emerge.

In an earlier incident that took place around 2 weeks ago, a 22-year-old woman was crushed to death by a truck after she fell off a scooter in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar area. The victim, Swati, is a resident of Rajbir Colony in Kondli area. The police said that she was returning home from GB Pant Hospital, where her father had died on earlier in the day.

During enquiry, it emerged that the woman, who was travelling with her neighbour, fell off the scooter which hit a speed breaker on Ghazipur nala road near Chilla village, and died after a truck came from behind and ran over her, a senior police officer said.

The truck driver escaped from the spot, he said.