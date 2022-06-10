New Delhi: The expansive majority of laborers are compelled to work in the brutal heat wave at 43 degree Celsius for their daily wages. The rising temperature is hitting the construction workers hard. The basic necessities of the workers are difficult to gain if they don’t do the work in the relentless heat wave for their daily wages. Enormous parts of northern and central India are preparing for more severe heatwaves, with temperatures gauging to hit 50° Celsius (122° Fahrenheit), according to media reports, later in the week. It might get even hotter than the burning 43°C recorded on Thursday in the capital city, New Delhi.Also Read - 5 Must-Haves For a Relaxing Shower in This Scorching Heat

Tin Roofs, Scanty Needs

Rampravesh Prasad, a construction worker hailing from Bihar, said, “We are provided water and ORS frequently by our bosses to help us deal with the hot environment. There is no alternative for us to earn our livelihood other than working in the hot environment’. Prasad lives in a tin-roofed jhuggi in a nearby slum. Also Read - West Bengal Unlock: Mamata Extends Restrictions Till July 1, Allows Private Sector To Reopen With 25 Percent Workforce | Check Details Here

Laborers are stuck between the devil and the deep blue sea. After an exhausting day at work, they return to their ‘homes’, only to find out that the tin roofs have made it hotter inside. But they have nowhere else to go. Also Read - After Haryana, Now Jharkhand to Allow 75% Reservation in Private Sector, Announcement Soon

“We are bearing heat at the workplace as well as in our Tin homes, there is no escape from the heat”, added Prasad. He also mentioned that they limit their expenses so that they can spend on their families and children. However, they face a crunch while paying the fees in the private school for their kids.

No hopes from government

Malkrit Sing, another construction worker from Himachal Pradesh, said, “The government and the rich people only show off that they help poor people like us, the reality is opposite to what they claim”. He added, “We are self-dependent rather than depending on the Government”. They are paid according to their agreement with the private companies under whom they are working.

These laborers, as a norm, work 12 hours a day. They don’t keep any expectations from the government to lend them a helping hand in their work while they work for private companies. But it is at most, a humble statement. The truth is, they do not have any other option. The government is extensively focussing on privatisation. Yet, Sing is happy, or atleast he says that he is.

Travelling to and forth

Md Mukhbir Raza, another construction worker from Bihar, said, “The government plans or yojnas for the poor are worthless and never reach the public”. Raza comes to the buzzing city from his village when he is able to get some work. Yet, for 2-3 months every year, he stays at his home due to lack of it.

Raza does not boast of his ethics. With a smiling face, he said that he will switch his job if the other company pays him better. Like Sing, he does not have much hope from the government. He stated, “The people of our category will not get work in the government sector. So, the only option left for us is the private sector”.

As the mercury hits new highs in New Delhi every day, these laborers have no option but to work hard. Still, they carry hope in their hearts and courage on their sleeves. Over two dozen people have lost their lives due to severe heatstroke since late March, but it does not stop people like Prasad, Sing and Raza from waking up every day and doing what is best for them.

(Written by Anshika Dobhal)