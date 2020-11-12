Mumbai: The Indian Navy on Thursday got its fifth scorpene class submarine, named ‘INS Vagir’. MoS Defence Shripad Naik launched the submarine ‘Vagir’ of Project 75 in the Arabian sea waters at Mumbai’s Mazagaon Dock through video conferencing. Also Read - TUS vs LIO Dream11 Team Prediction Siechem Pondicherry T20 Match 3: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Tuskers XI vs Lions XI T20 Match at Cricket Association Pondicherry's Siechem Ground 1.30 PM IST November 12 Thursday

The first of the six Scorpene-class submarines, INS Kalvari, was launched in 2015 and commissioned into service in late 2017.

The submarine was constructed by Defence public sector undertaking (PSU) Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDSL). MDSL has stepped up the pace of construction and deliveries of submarines and ships over the last few years to ensure adherence to timelines.

MDSL was working with French collaborator Naval Group on transfer of technology for the submarines under Project 75 (P75), with the deal valued at over Rs 23,000 crore.