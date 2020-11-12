Mumbai: The Indian Navy on Thursday got its fifth scorpene class submarine, named ‘INS Vagir’. MoS Defence Shripad Naik launched the submarine ‘Vagir’ of Project 75 in the Arabian sea waters at Mumbai’s Mazagaon Dock through video conferencing. Also Read - Deepika Padukone Stuns In An Ivory Kurta Sharara Set By Ritika Mirchandani Worth Rs 89K

INS Vagir is expected to be commissioned in a year’s time. Two Kalvari-class submarines are already operational in the Indian Navy. Also Read - Coronavirus Update: With 44K New Cases, India's COVID-19 Tally Nears 88L-mark

“I expect Vagir will be commissioned in a year’s time. We have 2 Kalvari-class submarines already operational in Navy. We will be happy to receive the balance four in a very quick time,” said Vice Admiral RB Pandit, Western Naval Command Chief. Also Read - Odisha NEET Counselling 2020 For MBBS, BDS Admission Begins; Check Latest Updates & Important Details Here

The first of the Scorpene-class submarines, INS Kalvari, was launched in 2015 and commissioned into service in late 2017.

The submarine was constructed by Defence public sector undertaking (PSU) Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDSL). MDSL has stepped up the pace of construction and deliveries of submarines and ships over the last few years to ensure adherence to timelines.

MDSL was working with French collaborator Naval Group on transfer of technology for the submarines under Project 75 (P75), with the deal valued at over Rs 23,000 crore.