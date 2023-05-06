Home

According to the airline, it followed the protocol and conducted complete inspection of the aircraft and found the scorpion after which a due fumigation process was carried out.

Scorpion Stings Woman Passenger Onboard Air India Flight To Mumbai

New Delhi: In an extremely rare incident, a woman passenger travelling to Mumbai from Nagpur on an Air India flight AI 630 was bitten by a scorpion midair last month. On landing at the airport, the passenger was attended by a doctor, subsequently treated at a hospital and discharged, the airline said in a statement on Saturday.

The airline in a statement called the incident “extremely rare and unfortunate”. According to the airline, it followed the protocol and conducted complete inspection of the aircraft and found the scorpion after which a due fumigation process was carried out.

Following the incident, Air India asked the catering department to advise dry cleaners to check their facilities for any bed bugs infestation and if necessary, carry out fumigation of the facilities as there is a possibility of bugs finding their way into the aircraft through the supplies, an Air India official said.

Earlier also, there have been instances of reptiles being found onboard aircraft.

In December last year, a snake was found in the cargo hold of an Air India Express plane from Calicut after it landed at the Dubai airport.

