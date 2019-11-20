New Delhi: India’s permanent representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin on Wednesday said that UN-designated “terrorist organisations such as Al-Qaida, Boko Haram, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Jaish-e-Mohammed continue to destabilise entire regions” while emphasising that the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) SCO’s Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure is a useful mechanism for coordinated action against terrorism and drugs.

“UN-designated terrorist organizations such as ISIL, Al-Shabab, Al-Qaida, Boko Haram, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Jaish-e-Mohammed, continue to destabilise entire regions through their cross-border financing, propaganda&recruitment, including by using-rather abusing-evolving global public goods such as the cyberspace and social media,” he said.

“We welcome expansion of SCO’s cooperation with UNODC & Central Asian Regional Information & Coordination Centre for Combating Illicit Narcotic-Trafficking,” he said.

Earlier on November 2, India had called upon the member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation to strengthen and implement all existing international laws “without exception and double standards” to combat terrorism and its enablers.

Addressing the 18th meeting of Council of Heads and Governments (CHGs) of the SCO countries as the special envoy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tashkent in Uzbekistan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had urged the SCO to work together in defeating challenges like terrorism, climate change, endemic poverty, underdevelopment, pandemics, and inequality.

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, also called Shanghai Pact, was created on June 15, 2001, by the leaders of China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. However, later the membership was extended to eight countries including India and Pakistan that joined SCO as full members on 9 June 2017 at a summit in Astana, Kazakhstan.

To promote cooperation and coordination against terrorism and for maintaining regional peace and stability, regular military exercises are taken up by the member states.