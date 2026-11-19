Major blow to liquor companies as India set to impose 162 percent import duty on Scotch

Under the India-UK trade agreement, which came into effect in July, the import tariff on Scotch whisky was cut by 50% to 75%. The move was then hailed as a major win for industry giants such as Pernod Ricard and Diageo.

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New Delhi: India is imposing an effective duty of 162.5 percent on bulk imports of Scotch whisky. This comes amid the ongoing controversy over the India-UK trade agreement. As per a report by Dainik Jagran quoting sources, this is higher than the 150 percent duty that was in place before the landmark trade agreement. The move has dealt a major blow to liquor companies.

It is important to note that under the India-UK trade agreement, which came into effect in July, the tariff on Scotch whisky was reduced by half to 75 percent. At the time, the move was seen as a major victory for companies such as Pernod Ricard and Diageo.

These companies import Scotch in bulk, blend it, and turn it into popular products for India’s $65-billion liquor market.

In the first major dispute linked to the India-UK agreement, Indian investigating officials allege that companies are using incorrect customs classifications for bulk Scotch imports. According to the officials, such imports have been classified under a new customs category called compound alcoholic preparations since May, which attracts a tariff of 150 percent.

The sources told Dainik Jagran that an additional consumption tax is also levied on these imports, taking the total effective duty to 162.5 percent. As the dispute continues, more than 80 shipping containers carrying Scotch belonging to Pernod, Diageo and Bacardi are reportedly stuck at ports.

Temporary Clearance Amid the Dispute

Sources said that, pending the completion of the investigation, goods are being allowed temporary clearance against payment of 75 percent of their value as duty, with the remaining amount secured through bank guarantees.

A source in the liquor import business said the industry had reduced prices of Scotch products in anticipation of the India-UK trade agreement coming into force, but is now facing higher duties once again.

Tariffs on New Zealand Wines to Be Gradually Reduced

Under the free trade agreement (FTA) between India and New Zealand, tariffs on wines imported from New Zealand will be gradually reduced from 150% to 25% or 50% over a period of 10 years, New Zealand High Commissioner to India Patrick John Rata said on Wednesday.

Addressing an event, Rata said the agreement would make the Indian market more attractive to New Zealand companies. He said the recently concluded FTA between India and New Zealand had brought several trade concessions for New Zealand.

Highlighting the tariff concessions for the wine sector, Rata said the current 150% duty on wines imported from New Zealand would be gradually reduced over the next 10 years. He described the move as a positive development.

“This opens up new opportunities for our market. It is therefore the right move for our companies to come here and explore these opportunities, and see how they can benefit from them in the wine sector.”