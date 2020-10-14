New Delhi: In a first message to her supporters after being released from 14-month-long detention, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti termed the revocation of Article 370 in August last year as “illegal” and “undemocratic”, while asserting that she will fight for the reversal of the decision. She also voiced her demand that all those who have been put under detention in different jails across the country must be released. Also Read - Mehbooba Mufti, in Detention Since August 5 Last Year, Released Finally; Press Address on October 16

She said in an audio message, "The black decision on that black day was impinging on my heart and soul during detention. Most people in J&K will be having the same feelings, nobody will forget the decoity and humiliation of that day."

"The people of J&K will have to fight unanimously for the reversal of this decision and for the resolution of the Kashmir issue which has taken thousands of lives. It is not going to be an easy task, but our steadfastness will guide us," she said.

After being released from fourteen long months of illegal detention, a small message for my people. pic.twitter.com/gIfrf82Thw — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 13, 2020

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday revoked Public Safety Act (PSA) charges against Mufti under which she was detained in Kashmir for over last one year. The Home Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Secretariat in a letter said that it had revoked the detention with immediate effect “in exercise of powers conferred under Section 19 (1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act 1978”. Mehbooba Mufti was released thereafter.

Mehbooba, 60, who was initially put under preventive custody on August 5 last year and later booked under the stringent PSA on February 6, was shifted to her official residence on April 7 after it was declared a subsidiary jail by the authorities.