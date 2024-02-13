Home

Screw Found In Sandwich; Claims Indigo Passenger

IndiGo has faced criticism for a screw in a sandwich provided by the airline, which was not reported during the flight.

An Indigo passenger claimed that he found screw inside a sandwich served to him onboard (Reddit: @Macaroonlll3601)

New Delhi: An IndiGo passenger reported on Tuesday that he discovered a screw in a sandwich provided by the airline; however, the airline stated the problem was not brought to their attention while in flight. The traveler posted a photo of his sandwich that he had after getting off the plane on social media along with a description of his experience.

Clarification Issued By The Airline

The airline said it regretted the inconvenience caused to the passenger but did not specify details about the image that was being circulated.

“We are aware of the image circulating on social media with reference to a customer sharing their experience on flight 6E-904 operating between Bengaluru- Chennai on February 1, 2024. The issue was not reported by the passenger during the journey,” the airline clarified in a statement.

“Our in-flight meals are sourced from reputable and highly regarded caterers to maintain the highest standards of quality and hygiene. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passenger and remain committed to providing the best possible in-flight experience and ensuring compliance with all food and hygiene standards,” it further added.

Previous Incidents Concerning To Food Safety

Days after a worm was discovered in a sandwich given to a passenger on a flight, food safety regulator FSSAI served IndiGo a show-cause notice on January 2. On December 29, on flight 6E 6107 from Delhi to Mumbai, an incident had occurred. The passenger posted a video to social media, and the airline responded with an apology.

Strict Measures Issued By FSSAI

On January 16, the FSSAI called a meeting of top flight caterers and airlines to assess and improve the current food safety procedures in the airline catering sector. The FSSAI had requested on January 17 that airlines and flight caterers adhere to its food safety regulations and give accurate labeling information about all items served to passengers.

(With inputs from agencies)

