Scrub Typhus In Odisha Kills 6: State Gears Up Surveillance For Early Diagnosis; Check Causes, Symptoms

Bhubaneshwar: Following the death of another person due to scrub typhus in Sundergarh district, the toll due to the disease has gone up to six in Odisha. Earlier, five people from Bargarh district had succumbed to the disease. The state government has asked healthcare officials to strengthen the surveillance system for early diagnosis of scrub typhus and leptospirosis. Director of public health Niranjan Mishra has also written to all chief district medical and public health officers and directors of Capital Hospital and Rourkela Government Hospital in this regard.

“Scrub typhus and Leptospirosis cases are being reported from most of the districts across the state. So intensive surveillance system for early diagnosis need to be strengthened to ensure timely treatment for prevention and management of Scrub Typhus and Leptospirosis,” read the statement.

Health Department has asked the district health authorities to ensure the availability of tests in DPHL by procurement and supply of required test kits, sensitize doctors to advise the tests in case of PUO, increase public awareness and early diagnosis along with Increased surveillance,” added the statement.

The department also has asked the authorities to use appropriate antibiotics and an adequate stock of drugs. “All deaths due to these diseases should be investigated and necessary containment measures to be taken, Data pertaining to such diseases should be shared with SSU in the prescribed format regularly,” said the health department in the directions to the health authorities of different districts of the state.

Scrub typus causes

The scrub typhus infection spreads when a chigger bites someone. People who frequently visit farmlands or forests are vulnerable to the infection.

When the mite bites a human, it introduces the bacteria into the bloodstream, initiating the infection. Poor hygiene, close contact with infected animals, and residing in or visiting areas with chigger populations all increase the risk of contracting Scrub Typhus.

Scrub typhus symptoms

The most common symptoms of scrub typhus include fever and a black inflamed mark on the skin called ‘eschar’, Mishra said.

In severe cases, the infection can lead to respiratory distress, brain and lung inflammation, kidney failure and multi-organ failure, ultimately resulting in death.

When fever continues for several days, the patient should go through an ELISA test to scrub typhus. The test is available at the district public health laboratory of all district headquarters hospitals in the state. If diagnosed early, the disease can be treated effectively, he said.

The disease has been reported in states like Himachal Pradesh as well, where at least nine persons succumbed to the infection in its Shimla district and 295 have been infected

