New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision in the Ayodhya title dispute case saying the ‘historic judgement will strengthen India’s unity and integrity’. Shah further requested to all communities and religions to accept the decision of the apex court with ease and remain committed to ”Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat” (one India, great India).

“I am confident that this landmark judgment given by the Supreme Court will prove to be a milestone in itself. This decision will further strengthen India”s unity, integrity and great culture,” the Home Minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

मुझे पूर्ण विश्वास है कि सर्वोच्च न्यायालय द्वारा दिया गया यह ऐतिहासिक निर्णय अपने आप में एक मील का पत्थर साबित होगा। यह निर्णय भारत की एकता, अखंडता और महान संस्कृति को और बल प्रदान करेगा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 9, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also welcomes the SC judgement and said that the verdict shouldn’t be seen as a win or loss for anybody.

“The Honourable Supreme Court has given its verdict on the Ayodhya issue. This verdict shouldn’t be seen as a win or loss for anybody. Be it Ram Bhakti or Rahim Bhakti, it is imperative that we strengthen the spirit of Rashtra Bhakti. May peace and harmony prevail!”, tweeted PM.

Meanwhile, reports have claimed that Shah spoke to Chief Ministers of all the states in the country and asked them to take all required measures to maintain law and order.

About the SC verdict:

In the unanimous judgement, the five-member constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi gave the 2.77 acre disputed land in Ayodhya to the Hindus and asked the government to give an alternate land of 5 acres to the Sunni Waqf Board, which was a party to the title suit, to build a new mosque.

The top court further directed the Centre to form within three months a trust which will build a temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.