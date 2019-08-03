Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) workers got a job at their hand after the high tides during Mumbai rains spewed the garbage all over the sidewalk of the marine drive.

Sea pollution has become a cause of concern because of the threats to the marine ecosystem and all the efforts to raise awareness among the residents have created a negligible effect after a large amount of garbage, which is thrown by the visitors on a daily basis, can be seen on the sidewalk.

#WATCH Maharashtra: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) workers clean the garbage spewed by the sea at Marine Drive, as high tide hits Mumbai pic.twitter.com/g4HyTk5UFP — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2019

Due to rains coinciding with high tide resulting in backflow of water in Kurla/Sion/Chunabhati section, services have been temporarily suspended between CSMT-Vashi on harbour line and CSMT-Thane on mainline.

Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, said that the services are running between Vashi and Panvel, CSMT-Bandra/Goregaon on harbour line, Thane-Kalyan/Karjat/Kasara/Khopoli on mainline, Trans-harbour line and Belapur/Nerul-Khakopar section.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), “heavy to very heavy rains” are expected in Malad, Andheri and Kandivali area. Heavy rains are also likely to hit Ratnagiri and Sindhdurg districts of Maharashtra.

The Regional Meteorological Centre has predicted extremely heavy rain at isolated places very likely in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad today.