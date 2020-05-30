New Delhi: Two days after Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana govrnment issued orders for sealing borders with the national capital, heavy traffic movement was reported at Delhi-Gurugram border. The police personnel were witnessed checking passes and IDs of people commuting through the route. Also Read - Coronavirus LIVE: India's Tally Crosses 1.65 Lakh Mark; Global COVID-19 Cases Near 6 Million, US Remains Worst-hit

On Friday morning as well, a chaos-like situation prevailed at the border. According to reports, a large numbers of commuters were stuck at the Gurugram-Delhi border for four hours. A massive jam was also reported. Further, many patients and and private hospital doctors claimed that they were not allowed entry.

Prior to this, Haryana government had sealed borders with the national capital. The state government cited a sharp increase in coronavirus cases during the past one week in districts adjoining Delhi as reason behind its decision to seal the border with Delhi.

Delhi: Heavy traffic movement at Delhi-Gurugram border; Police personnel are checking passes and IDs of people commuting through the route. Haryana government has sealed borders with the national capital due to increase in the number of #COVID19 cases. pic.twitter.com/23B5h75v96 — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2020

Haryana recorded the highest single-day jump in coronavirus cases on Friday with 217 fresh infections, 115 of which were from the state”s worst-hit Gurgaon district, according to the state health department bulletin. Gurugram, has cumulative 520 cases. The total coronavirus cases in the state stood at 1,721 of which 940 have recovered and the rest were undergoing treatment, it said.